3664 Mississippi Drive

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 5 bedroom 2 bathroom Mississippi Riverfront home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, hardwood floors, fireplace, fresh paint, unfinished basement great for storage, 4 season porch great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max: cats or dogs (no aggressive breeds). To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 3664 Mississippi Dr Coon Rapids MN 55433