Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1350 97th Avenue North West

1350 97th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1350 97th Avenue Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, just steps to the Mississippi River, extensive landscaping, updated kitchen, central air, tile floors, updated mechanical's, huge deck and gazebo great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max: cats and dogs (no aggressive breeds) allowed. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 1350 97th Ave NW Coon Rapids MN 55443

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 97th Avenue North West have any available units?
1350 97th Avenue North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 1350 97th Avenue North West have?
Some of 1350 97th Avenue North West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 97th Avenue North West currently offering any rent specials?
1350 97th Avenue North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 97th Avenue North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 97th Avenue North West is pet friendly.
Does 1350 97th Avenue North West offer parking?
No, 1350 97th Avenue North West does not offer parking.
Does 1350 97th Avenue North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 97th Avenue North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 97th Avenue North West have a pool?
No, 1350 97th Avenue North West does not have a pool.
Does 1350 97th Avenue North West have accessible units?
No, 1350 97th Avenue North West does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 97th Avenue North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 97th Avenue North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1350 97th Avenue North West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1350 97th Avenue North West has units with air conditioning.

