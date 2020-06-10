Rent Calculator
11921 Kerry Street NW
11921 Kerry Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
11921 Kerry Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home -
Showing not allowed until May 18th because of COVID 19.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11921 Kerry Street NW have any available units?
11921 Kerry Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coon Rapids, MN
.
What amenities does 11921 Kerry Street NW have?
Some of 11921 Kerry Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11921 Kerry Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
11921 Kerry Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11921 Kerry Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 11921 Kerry Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coon Rapids
.
Does 11921 Kerry Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 11921 Kerry Street NW offers parking.
Does 11921 Kerry Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11921 Kerry Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11921 Kerry Street NW have a pool?
No, 11921 Kerry Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 11921 Kerry Street NW have accessible units?
No, 11921 Kerry Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 11921 Kerry Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11921 Kerry Street NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 11921 Kerry Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 11921 Kerry Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
