/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:12 PM
139 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coon Rapids, MN
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Coon Rapids you will find a great place to call home! Northpointe is now showcasing stylish and comfortable updated apartment homes with local conveniences such as dining, shopping, education and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
917 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garden Oaks in Coon Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
4 Units Available
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
Modeled after the area's townhomes, these apartments feature attached garages, in-unit laundry and a basketball court. The community is blocks from highways 10 and 47 and 20 minutes from Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
Wedgewood Park offers all there is to be desired in convenience. Our community is nestled in a quiet residential setting with all the conveniences of shopping, entertainment, parks and trails within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
Tralee Terrace Apartments
9900 Redwood St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
891 sqft
Come check out what our apartments have to offer. You will love our updated kitchens, community room, and laundry rooms! Our professional on-site management team takes pride in offering the best service around.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
3 Units Available
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
928 sqft
Located in Coon Rapids, Minnesota youll find comfort and convenience at Camelot Square. Our community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature fully-equipped kitchens, nine foot ceilings and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
1 Unit Available
Crest Oak
9900 Bluebird St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
Beautiful wooded location, just steps from the Mississippi River. Community offers residents parking, playground and on-site laundry. Units feature bathtub, dishwasher, extra storage, garbage disposal and ice maker.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated October 10 at 01:03pm
2 Units Available
Wellington Ridge
9787 Palm St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
903 sqft
Youll be impressed with your new apartment home at Wellington Ridge! We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, lush carpet and unique floor plans with attached garages.
Results within 1 mile of Coon Rapids
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Spring Lake Park
4 Units Available
Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE, Fridley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
750 sqft
A pet-friendly community in Spring Lake Park, Northtown Village offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for your growing family. Affordable, close to malls, schools and fitness centers, this is a convenient complex for everyone.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 05:24am
3 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE, Blaine, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
875 sqft
Located in a tranquil residential neighborhood, these affordable, pet-friendly units feature hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Gym and laundry room located on site. Easy access to I-10 and Highway 610.
Results within 5 miles of Coon Rapids
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
930 sqft
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
810 sqft
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North Park
1 Unit Available
Moore Lake Apartments
995 Lynde Dr NE, Fridley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
735 sqft
Boasting plenty of storage space, these large apartments include ceramic bathtubs, new windows, ceiling fans, and newer appliances. An on-site laundry facility and countless attractions within walking distance offer unparalleled convenience to tenants.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Edinburgh
16 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
River Park
7 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
2 Units Available
Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE, Blaine, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
977 sqft
Located in Blaine, Minnesota youll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community. Westminster Apartments have many features that make it not only a great place to live but a place you will be excited to call home.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Spring Lake Park
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
650 Osborne Road #207, Fridley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
893 sqft
Highland Park Apartments offers an excellent central location, just off Osborne Road between University and Central Avenues, four minutes from Interstate 694.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Centennial
3 Units Available
Lux
6100 Summit Drive, Brooklyn Center, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lux in Brooklyn Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Meadowview
650 Garfield St E, Anoka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
868 sqft
Quaint, comfortable living in spacious apartments surrounded by nature. Relax inside with central air conditioning or enjoy the outdoors from your private patio or balcony. Community includes green courtyards and space to barbecue.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Central Brooklyn
3 Units Available
Villa Del Coronado
8104 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
784 sqft
Residents enjoy spacious one- or two-bedroom apartments and access to community clubhouse, indoor pool, laundry room on every floor and picnic area. Additional storage available. Section 8 and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Village Creek
5 Units Available
Ridgebrook Apartments
5840 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1102 sqft
Easy access to city bus stop, pet walking areas and playground. Spacious apartments include oversized floorplans with walk-in closets in select models. On-site pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated May 1 at 06:55am
Melody Manor
2 Units Available
Highland Park
630 Osborne Road Northeast, Fridley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
907 sqft
Highland Park Apartments offers an excellent central location, just off Osborne Road between University and Central Avenues, four minutes from Interstate 694.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 10 at 02:07pm
Garden City
1 Unit Available
Granite City
3415 65th Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
850 sqft
Large kitchens with gas stove, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community amenities include picnic area, BBQ grill and self-service laundry. Extra storage units available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
7 Units Available
Cutters Grove
2903 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1050 sqft
Make your home on the bank of the Mississippi River. Friendly complex with basketball court and outdoor pool. Homes feature custom closets and natural light. Underground heated parking available. Free internet.
Similar Pages
Coon Rapids 1 BedroomsCoon Rapids 2 BedroomsCoon Rapids 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoon Rapids 3 BedroomsCoon Rapids Accessible Apartments
Coon Rapids Apartments with BalconyCoon Rapids Apartments with GarageCoon Rapids Apartments with GymCoon Rapids Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoon Rapids Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN