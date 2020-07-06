11540 Kerry Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6548c0a015 ----

This 3 bed 1 bath single family home is available for immediate move in. Tucked away in a quiet Coon Rapids neighborhood, blocks away from the Mississippi River and the Coon Rapids campus of the Anoka Ramsey Community College.



The property features,



- Hardwood floors



- large yard



- pergola in the back yard



- Central Air Conditioning



- Stainless Steel Appliances



- Access to parks and trails



Special Lease Terms:



1. 12 months or longer lease term



2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18



3. This property is NOT voucher approved.



4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, trash, water/sewer, phone, internet, and cable. Tenants also responsible for lawn care and snow removal with owner provided tools.



5. Pets are conditional with a $300.00 per pet nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). Cats and small dogs (under 40lbs) are permissible - property does have breed restrictions, see agent for details.



6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.



7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.



?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details



9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds