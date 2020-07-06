All apartments in Coon Rapids
Find more places like 11540 Kerry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coon Rapids, MN
/
11540 Kerry Street
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:42 PM

11540 Kerry Street

11540 Kerry Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coon Rapids
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11540 Kerry Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6548c0a015 ----
This 3 bed 1 bath single family home is available for immediate move in. Tucked away in a quiet Coon Rapids neighborhood, blocks away from the Mississippi River and the Coon Rapids campus of the Anoka Ramsey Community College.

The property features,

- Hardwood floors

- large yard

- pergola in the back yard

- Central Air Conditioning

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Access to parks and trails

Special Lease Terms:

1. 12 months or longer lease term

2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18

3. This property is NOT voucher approved.

4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, trash, water/sewer, phone, internet, and cable. Tenants also responsible for lawn care and snow removal with owner provided tools.

5. Pets are conditional with a $300.00 per pet nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). Cats and small dogs (under 40lbs) are permissible - property does have breed restrictions, see agent for details.

6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.

7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.

?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details

9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11540 Kerry Street have any available units?
11540 Kerry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 11540 Kerry Street have?
Some of 11540 Kerry Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11540 Kerry Street currently offering any rent specials?
11540 Kerry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11540 Kerry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11540 Kerry Street is pet friendly.
Does 11540 Kerry Street offer parking?
No, 11540 Kerry Street does not offer parking.
Does 11540 Kerry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11540 Kerry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11540 Kerry Street have a pool?
No, 11540 Kerry Street does not have a pool.
Does 11540 Kerry Street have accessible units?
No, 11540 Kerry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11540 Kerry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11540 Kerry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11540 Kerry Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11540 Kerry Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest Oak
9900 Bluebird St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Tralee Terrace Apartments
9900 Redwood St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Wellington Ridge
9787 Palm St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Similar Pages

Coon Rapids 1 BedroomsCoon Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Coon Rapids Apartments with BalconyCoon Rapids Apartments with Parking
Coon Rapids Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN
Golden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities