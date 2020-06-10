All apartments in Coon Rapids
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

10746 ILEX St NW

10746 Ilex Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

10746 Ilex Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
10746 ILEX St NW Available 05/03/19 Spacious 3bd town home in Coon Rapids! - Spacious 3 bed, 1 bath town home in a very convenient location. Spacious kitchen and Central Air. Close to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, & transportation. Enjoy large open park with trail in back. Washer and Dryer included. Private paved patio and Single Detached Garage. Tenant to pay all Water/Sewer, Gas, Electric.Within a mile of Eisenhower Elementary and North Middle Schools. A must see!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4732870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10746 ILEX St NW have any available units?
10746 ILEX St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 10746 ILEX St NW have?
Some of 10746 ILEX St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10746 ILEX St NW currently offering any rent specials?
10746 ILEX St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10746 ILEX St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10746 ILEX St NW is pet friendly.
Does 10746 ILEX St NW offer parking?
Yes, 10746 ILEX St NW offers parking.
Does 10746 ILEX St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10746 ILEX St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10746 ILEX St NW have a pool?
No, 10746 ILEX St NW does not have a pool.
Does 10746 ILEX St NW have accessible units?
No, 10746 ILEX St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 10746 ILEX St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 10746 ILEX St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10746 ILEX St NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10746 ILEX St NW has units with air conditioning.
