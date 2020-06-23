All apartments in Coon Rapids
Coon Rapids, MN
10734 Ilex St. NW
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

10734 Ilex St. NW

10734 Ilex Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

10734 Ilex Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Coon Rapids 3 bed 1 Bath! - Spacious 3 bed, 1 & 1/2 bath town home in a very convenient location. Carpet and kitchen floor are one year old. Spacious kitchen with updated appliances and Central Air. Close to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, & transportation. Enjoy large open park with trail in back. Washer and Dryer included. Private paved patio and Single Detached Garage. Tenant to pay all Water/Sewer, Gas, Electric.Within a mile of Eisenhower Elementary and North Middle Schools. A must see!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4624800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10734 Ilex St. NW have any available units?
10734 Ilex St. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 10734 Ilex St. NW have?
Some of 10734 Ilex St. NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10734 Ilex St. NW currently offering any rent specials?
10734 Ilex St. NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10734 Ilex St. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10734 Ilex St. NW is pet friendly.
Does 10734 Ilex St. NW offer parking?
Yes, 10734 Ilex St. NW does offer parking.
Does 10734 Ilex St. NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10734 Ilex St. NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10734 Ilex St. NW have a pool?
No, 10734 Ilex St. NW does not have a pool.
Does 10734 Ilex St. NW have accessible units?
No, 10734 Ilex St. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 10734 Ilex St. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 10734 Ilex St. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10734 Ilex St. NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10734 Ilex St. NW has units with air conditioning.
