10734 Ilex St. NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Great Coon Rapids 3 bed 1 Bath! - Spacious 3 bed, 1 & 1/2 bath town home in a very convenient location. Carpet and kitchen floor are one year old. Spacious kitchen with updated appliances and Central Air. Close to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, & transportation. Enjoy large open park with trail in back. Washer and Dryer included. Private paved patio and Single Detached Garage. Tenant to pay all Water/Sewer, Gas, Electric.Within a mile of Eisenhower Elementary and North Middle Schools. A must see!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4624800)