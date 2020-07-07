10449 Partridge Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c563f9a064 ----

Check out this fantastic 4 bedroom rambler with attached two car garage in Coon Rapids! This move in ready home offers 1,892 sq/ft of finished living space. Convenient built-in hutch in the large dining offers the perfect storage for additional glassware. The living room has a sliding glass walk out to a large deck and 3-season screened in porch. The finished basement has new paint and flooring. It includes a second living space with a fire place; a large 4th bedroom; second bathroom and tons of storage! The large fenced back yard includes an additional storage shed with covered patio.



Available: May 1, 2019



Lease Term: 12 Months



Pet Policy: 1 under 50 lbs. - $500 pet deposit



Utilities Included in Rent: NONE

Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Utilities

Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $55 Monthly Water Utility Fee



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.