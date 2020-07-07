10449 Partridge Street

Amenities
Check out this fantastic 4 bedroom rambler with attached two car garage in Coon Rapids! This move in ready home offers 1,892 sq/ft of finished living space. Convenient built-in hutch in the large dining offers the perfect storage for additional glassware. The living room has a sliding glass walk out to a large deck and 3-season screened in porch. The finished basement has new paint and flooring. It includes a second living space with a fire place; a large 4th bedroom; second bathroom and tons of storage! The large fenced back yard includes an additional storage shed with covered patio.
Available: May 1, 2019
Lease Term: 12 Months
Pet Policy: 1 under 50 lbs. - $500 pet deposit
Utilities Included in Rent: NONE
Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Utilities
Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $55 Monthly Water Utility Fee
Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)
