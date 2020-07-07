All apartments in Coon Rapids
Find more places like 10449 Partridge Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coon Rapids, MN
/
10449 Partridge Street
Last updated April 27 2019 at 1:21 PM

10449 Partridge Street

10449 Partridge Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coon Rapids
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10449 Partridge Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Thompson Riverview Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c563f9a064 ----
Check out this fantastic 4 bedroom rambler with attached two car garage in Coon Rapids! This move in ready home offers 1,892 sq/ft of finished living space. Convenient built-in hutch in the large dining offers the perfect storage for additional glassware. The living room has a sliding glass walk out to a large deck and 3-season screened in porch. The finished basement has new paint and flooring. It includes a second living space with a fire place; a large 4th bedroom; second bathroom and tons of storage! The large fenced back yard includes an additional storage shed with covered patio.

Available: May 1, 2019

Lease Term: 12 Months

Pet Policy: 1 under 50 lbs. - $500 pet deposit

Utilities Included in Rent: NONE
Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Utilities
Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $55 Monthly Water Utility Fee

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10449 Partridge Street have any available units?
10449 Partridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 10449 Partridge Street have?
Some of 10449 Partridge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10449 Partridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
10449 Partridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10449 Partridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10449 Partridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 10449 Partridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 10449 Partridge Street offers parking.
Does 10449 Partridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10449 Partridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10449 Partridge Street have a pool?
No, 10449 Partridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 10449 Partridge Street have accessible units?
No, 10449 Partridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10449 Partridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10449 Partridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10449 Partridge Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10449 Partridge Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest Oak
9900 Bluebird St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Tralee Terrace Apartments
9900 Redwood St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Wellington Ridge
9787 Palm St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Similar Pages

Coon Rapids 1 BedroomsCoon Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Coon Rapids Apartments with BalconyCoon Rapids Apartments with Parking
Coon Rapids Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN
Golden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities