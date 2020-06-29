10230 Sycamore St NW

Amenities

Come see this 4 bedroom, 1 bath single family home on a quiet street in Coon Rapids - it's available NOW! Home features 4 bedrooms, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Dream oversized garage with bonus garage workspace!



Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, water/sewer, trash, as well as lawn maintenance, snow removal. Strictly no pets, this is a 2 year lease.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. Monthly income must be $4,950. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. No section 8 programs.