All apartments in Coon Rapids
Find more places like 10230 Sycamore St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coon Rapids, MN
/
10230 Sycamore St NW
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM

10230 Sycamore St NW

10230 Sycamore Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coon Rapids
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10230 Sycamore Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this 4 bedroom, 1 bath single family home on a quiet street in Coon Rapids - it's available NOW! Home features 4 bedrooms, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Dream oversized garage with bonus garage workspace!

Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, water/sewer, trash, as well as lawn maintenance, snow removal. Strictly no pets, this is a 2 year lease.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. Monthly income must be $4,950. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. No section 8 programs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10230 Sycamore St NW have any available units?
10230 Sycamore St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
Is 10230 Sycamore St NW currently offering any rent specials?
10230 Sycamore St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10230 Sycamore St NW pet-friendly?
No, 10230 Sycamore St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coon Rapids.
Does 10230 Sycamore St NW offer parking?
Yes, 10230 Sycamore St NW offers parking.
Does 10230 Sycamore St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10230 Sycamore St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10230 Sycamore St NW have a pool?
No, 10230 Sycamore St NW does not have a pool.
Does 10230 Sycamore St NW have accessible units?
No, 10230 Sycamore St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 10230 Sycamore St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 10230 Sycamore St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10230 Sycamore St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 10230 Sycamore St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Wellington Ridge
9787 Palm St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Tralee Terrace Apartments
9900 Redwood St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Similar Pages

Coon Rapids 1 BedroomsCoon Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Coon Rapids Apartments with BalconyCoon Rapids Apartments with Parking
Coon Rapids Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN
Golden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities