Columbia Heights, MN
972 40th Avenue North
Last updated June 6 2019 at 4:51 PM

972 40th Avenue North

972 40th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

972 40th Avenue Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Charming 2-bedroom single-family home in Columbia Heights available now! This property features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wood and tile floors throughout and plenty of storage space. Unit includes central air, dishwasher, large backyard and a 1-car garage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including lawn care and snow removal. Security Deposit: $1,250. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 972 40th Avenue North have any available units?
972 40th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
Is 972 40th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
972 40th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 972 40th Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 972 40th Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia Heights.
Does 972 40th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 972 40th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 972 40th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 972 40th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 972 40th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 972 40th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 972 40th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 972 40th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 972 40th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 972 40th Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
Does 972 40th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 972 40th Avenue North has units with air conditioning.

