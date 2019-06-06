972 40th Avenue North

Amenities

Charming 2-bedroom single-family home in Columbia Heights available now! This property features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wood and tile floors throughout and plenty of storage space. Unit includes central air, dishwasher, large backyard and a 1-car garage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including lawn care and snow removal. Security Deposit: $1,250. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!