Home
/
Columbia Heights, MN
/
838 41st Ave NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

838 41st Ave NE

838 41st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

838 41st Avenue Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

This is a Gobble of a Good Deal!

If you submit an application and are approved before November 21, 2018 you will receive ONE MONTH FREE RENT and $50 gift card towards your holiday meal. Terms and conditions apply to both offers.

Looking for a nice quiet place to call home for a long time? THIS IS THE ONE!
Are your favorite roommates the ones with 4 paws? THIS IS THE HOUSE FOR YOU!
(please see pet restrictions below)

Sweet little house- location is on the corner sharing a beautiful open lot, no neighbors.
Serenity in the city.

Move into all new carpet in bedrooms, all new window and light fixtures, fresh paint all around. Just updated.

Front and back entrances, 1 off street driveway parking space (there is more off street parking available if needed)

Main Floor:

Kitchen - nice and basic with dining area, tons of cabinets, gas stove

3 bedrooms- 2 are smaller- fits a double or twin bed and a couple of dressers, the 3rd bedroom is bigger easily fitting a queen bed.
Basic but good size living room with hardwood floors

Lower Level:
Bathroom is downstairs (nice for privacy and sleeping if you have roommates). Basic bathroom with standing shower (no tub). There is an additional sink/counter separate from the bathroom and additional space great for storage.
Located 1 block from Central Ave on 41st, right on the NE Minneapolis/Columbia Heights Border- everything you want and need is right around the corner- transportation, public library, restaurants. Connecting highways, Menards, Home Depot, Target within a mile.

Really-just the house on a huge empty lot, across the street is a church, the other side the fire department, and a meditation center across the alley. If you like serenity in the city- this is your house.

No more than 3 people.
Pets are negotiable- prefer no more than 2 cats or 1 dog under 30 pounds or 2 dogs under 12 pounds. Number of pets allowed is dependent on how many people/human occupancy. Pet deposits and fees apply.

$45 application fee per adult. Sorry, this home does not accept subsidy programs/Section 8.
Monthly income must be 2.5x the rent amount, no evictions/UD's, no felonies.

