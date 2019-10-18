All apartments in Columbia Heights
Home
/
Columbia Heights, MN
/
801 37th Ave NE
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

801 37th Ave NE

801 Northeast 37th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

801 Northeast 37th Avenue, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Columbia Heights with old world charm, built in buffet, natural woodwork, hardwood floors, and large yard with privacy fence. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal.

Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for both lawn care and snow removal. Estimated monthly utility costs:

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application Pets are accepted with a $25 monthly pet rent per pet as well as a pet application. The application is $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet if approved.*Dog restriction below. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.

RP Management
1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
Phone: +1 612-379-7890

Dimensions:
Bedroom 1 - 10 x 13
Bedroom 2 - 11 x 12
Bedroom 3 - 7 x 12
Living Room - 19 x 19
Dining Room - 10 x 11
Kitchen 18 x 8

Approximate Utilities:
Electric = $84/mo.
Gas = $62/mo.
Water = $180/qtr.
Trash = $65/qtr.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 37th Ave NE have any available units?
801 37th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
What amenities does 801 37th Ave NE have?
Some of 801 37th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 37th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
801 37th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 37th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 37th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 801 37th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 801 37th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 801 37th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 37th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 37th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 801 37th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 801 37th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 801 37th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 801 37th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 37th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 37th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 801 37th Ave NE has units with air conditioning.

