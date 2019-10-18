801 37th Ave NE

Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Columbia Heights with old world charm, built in buffet, natural woodwork, hardwood floors, and large yard with privacy fence. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal.



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place



Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for both lawn care and snow removal. Estimated monthly utility costs:



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application Pets are accepted with a $25 monthly pet rent per pet as well as a pet application. The application is $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet if approved.*Dog restriction below. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.



RP Management

1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA

Phone: +1 612-379-7890



Dimensions:

Bedroom 1 - 10 x 13

Bedroom 2 - 11 x 12

Bedroom 3 - 7 x 12

Living Room - 19 x 19

Dining Room - 10 x 11

Kitchen 18 x 8



Approximate Utilities:

Electric = $84/mo.

Gas = $62/mo.

Water = $180/qtr.

Trash = $65/qtr.