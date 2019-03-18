4849 5th St North East

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage

2bd/1ba duplex in Columbia Heights. SCHEDULE SHOWINGS ONLINE THROUGH THE LINK: //showmojo.com/l/e117e0e0d7/4849-5th-st-ne-columbia-heights-mn-55421 __________________________Living room right off the entrance features hardwood floors. New paint throughout! Spacious kitchen connected to living room. Both bedrooms along with bathroom are on main floor. Tuck under garage with large storage room in basement. Patio on your side of duplex. Sorry no pets. Water and trash are included. Snow removal and lawn care are tenants responsibility. Available immediately. Qualifications: Household income of 3x asking rent. Good rental history & references. 600+ credit score.Security deposit equal to one month of rent. $55 application fee. $150 lease admin fee. Not approved for Section 8.