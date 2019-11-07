3909 2nd St North East

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

ANOTHER LISTING FROM@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!!! This updated 3 Bed and 1& 1 3/4 Bath home in Columbia Heights, Minneapolis is available for a Immediate move in date!! Main level features, updated Newly remodeled kitchen & Baths, Beautiful hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms with 1 bdrm leading up to a spacious bonus area. Lower level has laundry, finished open basement, 1 bdrm, 3/4 bath W/ shower & plenty of storage. Large fenced in yard, Deck & 1 car detached garage. Conveniently located Near University & NE! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care. (RENT: $1500.) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,500) (One-Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) To schedule a showing https://showmojo.com/474cb9fe5d/gallery...Please call 30 minutes before scheduled time of viewing to confirm ..ph: (612) 351-6243 Click on upper Left icon of house scroll to bottom & click apply now to apply.