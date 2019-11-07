All apartments in Columbia Heights
Find more places like 3909 2nd St North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia Heights, MN
/
3909 2nd St North East
Last updated November 7 2019 at 5:37 PM

3909 2nd St North East

3909 2nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3909 2nd Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
ANOTHER LISTING FROM@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!!! This updated 3 Bed and 1& 1 3/4 Bath home in Columbia Heights, Minneapolis is available for a Immediate move in date!! Main level features, updated Newly remodeled kitchen & Baths, Beautiful hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms with 1 bdrm leading up to a spacious bonus area. Lower level has laundry, finished open basement, 1 bdrm, 3/4 bath W/ shower & plenty of storage. Large fenced in yard, Deck & 1 car detached garage. Conveniently located Near University & NE! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care. (RENT: $1500.) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,500) (One-Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) To schedule a showing https://showmojo.com/474cb9fe5d/gallery...Please call 30 minutes before scheduled time of viewing to confirm ..ph: (612) 351-6243 Click on upper Left icon of house scroll to bottom & click apply now to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 2nd St North East have any available units?
3909 2nd St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
What amenities does 3909 2nd St North East have?
Some of 3909 2nd St North East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 2nd St North East currently offering any rent specials?
3909 2nd St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 2nd St North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 3909 2nd St North East is pet friendly.
Does 3909 2nd St North East offer parking?
Yes, 3909 2nd St North East offers parking.
Does 3909 2nd St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 2nd St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 2nd St North East have a pool?
No, 3909 2nd St North East does not have a pool.
Does 3909 2nd St North East have accessible units?
No, 3909 2nd St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 2nd St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 3909 2nd St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3909 2nd St North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 3909 2nd St North East does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Columbia Heights 1 BedroomsColumbia Heights 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Heights 3 BedroomsColumbia Heights Apartments with Parking
Columbia Heights Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities