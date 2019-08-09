1220 43 1/2 Ave Ne

Amenities

SS appliances, 2 car detached garage, and 3 beds on main level. Finished lower level includes updated bathroom, 2 beds, and family room. Washer and dryer located in lower level. Minutes from Central Ave and Hwy 694. Available immediately with a 12 month lease. Water/sewer/garbage included with rent. No smoking in house. Tenant pays gas and electric and is responsible for snow/lawn care. Owner will provide lawn mower. 1 dog allowed for an additional $30/mth, breed restrictions may apply (1 dog maximum). Application fee:$45/adult. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renters insurance required. Section 8 not approved. Minimum 24 hour notice to show.