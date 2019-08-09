All apartments in Columbia Heights
1220 43 1/2 Ave Ne
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:29 AM

1220 43 1/2 Ave Ne

1220 43 1/2 Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1220 43 1/2 Avenue Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421
Reservoir Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
SS appliances, 2 car detached garage, and 3 beds on main level. Finished lower level includes updated bathroom, 2 beds, and family room. Washer and dryer located in lower level. Minutes from Central Ave and Hwy 694. Available immediately with a 12 month lease. Water/sewer/garbage included with rent. No smoking in house. Tenant pays gas and electric and is responsible for snow/lawn care. Owner will provide lawn mower. 1 dog allowed for an additional $30/mth, breed restrictions may apply (1 dog maximum). Application fee:$45/adult. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renters insurance required. Section 8 not approved. Minimum 24 hour notice to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

