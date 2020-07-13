All apartments in Chaska
Zen Chaska
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Zen Chaska

110 E 1st St · (952) 479-5341
Rent Special
Move In Special! Admin Fee Waived! --- Currently waiving the admin fee ($150)
Location

110 E 1st St, Chaska, MN 55318

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Zen Chaska.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
lobby
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Zen Chaska offers boutique apartment homes nestled in the heart of charming downtown Chaska. Our community is conveniently located one block from the Minnesota Rivers scenic trails and walking distance from unique shopping and dining destinations. With spacious studio, one and two bedroom floorplans and the unparalleled views from our sky room, Zen Chaska has something for everyone!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow, German Shepherd, or any mixes of these breeds, 100lbs
Dogs
rent: $50 per pet/month
Cats
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: Parking garage $58/month, street parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Zen Chaska have any available units?
Zen Chaska has 2 units available starting at $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Zen Chaska have?
Some of Zen Chaska's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Zen Chaska currently offering any rent specials?
Zen Chaska is offering the following rent specials: Move In Special! Admin Fee Waived! --- Currently waiving the admin fee ($150)
Is Zen Chaska pet-friendly?
Yes, Zen Chaska is pet friendly.
Does Zen Chaska offer parking?
Yes, Zen Chaska offers parking.
Does Zen Chaska have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Zen Chaska offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Zen Chaska have a pool?
No, Zen Chaska does not have a pool.
Does Zen Chaska have accessible units?
Yes, Zen Chaska has accessible units.
Does Zen Chaska have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Zen Chaska has units with dishwashers.
Does Zen Chaska have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Zen Chaska has units with air conditioning.
