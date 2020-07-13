Zen Chaska

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow, German Shepherd, or any mixes of these breeds, 100lbs
Dogs
rent: $50 per pet/month
Cats
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: Parking garage $58/month, street parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.