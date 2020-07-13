Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub cable included carpet extra storage fireplace ice maker oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments dog park e-payments lobby package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Zen Chaska offers boutique apartment homes nestled in the heart of charming downtown Chaska. Our community is conveniently located one block from the Minnesota Rivers scenic trails and walking distance from unique shopping and dining destinations. With spacious studio, one and two bedroom floorplans and the unparalleled views from our sky room, Zen Chaska has something for everyone!