684 August Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pet friendly

ANOTHER LISTING FROM TIMOTHY @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Chaska is available for a 09/01/2018 move in. Great school district and neighborhood! Directly across from a beautiful playground. Open floor plan in the kitchen and family room with a half bath on main level. Deck for entertaining just off the kitchen. 4 bedrooms (including master) on upper level. Large family room, bathroom and storage area available in lower level. (RENT: $2,600) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,600) (LEASE ADMIN FEE: $150) (Monthly processing/reporting fee: $7) (PETS: Allowed, additional deposit required) (LEASE TERM: 24 or 36 month lease, shorter term negotiable) (Application fee - $55 per adult) To schedule your showing for this or any of my listings just copy this URL into your browser's address bar: showmojo.com/timothy/gallery