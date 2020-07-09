All apartments in Chaska
Find more places like 684 August Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chaska, MN
/
684 August Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

684 August Drive

684 August Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chaska
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

684 August Drive, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pet friendly
ANOTHER LISTING FROM TIMOTHY @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Chaska is available for a 09/01/2018 move in. Great school district and neighborhood! Directly across from a beautiful playground. Open floor plan in the kitchen and family room with a half bath on main level. Deck for entertaining just off the kitchen. 4 bedrooms (including master) on upper level. Large family room, bathroom and storage area available in lower level. (RENT: $2,600) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,600) (LEASE ADMIN FEE: $150) (Monthly processing/reporting fee: $7) (PETS: Allowed, additional deposit required) (LEASE TERM: 24 or 36 month lease, shorter term negotiable) (Application fee - $55 per adult) To schedule your showing for this or any of my listings just copy this URL into your browser's address bar: showmojo.com/timothy/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 684 August Drive have any available units?
684 August Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 684 August Drive have?
Some of 684 August Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 684 August Drive currently offering any rent specials?
684 August Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 684 August Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 684 August Drive is pet friendly.
Does 684 August Drive offer parking?
No, 684 August Drive does not offer parking.
Does 684 August Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 684 August Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 684 August Drive have a pool?
No, 684 August Drive does not have a pool.
Does 684 August Drive have accessible units?
No, 684 August Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 684 August Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 684 August Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 684 August Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 684 August Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sun Lake Woods
1045 Yellow Brick Rd
Chaska, MN 55318
Clover Run Townhomes
2958 Clover Ridge Drive
Chaska, MN 55318
Clover Field Marketplace
2915 Clover Ridge Dr
Chaska, MN 55318
Cedar Creek Apartments
135 Crosstown Blvd
Chaska, MN 55318
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd
Chaska, MN 55318
Brickstone Estates
800 Walnut Pl
Chaska, MN 55318
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St
Chaska, MN 55318
Sun Lake
1045 Yellow Brick Rd
Chaska, MN 55318

Similar Pages

Chaska 1 BedroomsChaska 2 Bedrooms
Chaska Apartments with BalconyChaska Apartments with Garage
Chaska Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MN
Hopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University