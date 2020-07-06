All apartments in Chaska
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

3660 Edgehill Rd

3660 Edgehill Road · No Longer Available
Location

3660 Edgehill Road, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Chaska Single Family Home Available End of Nov/Dec, 2 Car Garage, Pets Ok - This home is available now, the pictures were recently taken.

The home is a large one level home with no basement. Walking in the main door you will find a mud room and utility room. The kitchen opens up to a large dining area with exit to the garage. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and large windows.

Down the hall you will find all three bedrooms including master with bath.

The home has electric heat, and a window ac unit.

As a tenant you will be responsible for all utilities.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE5290909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3660 Edgehill Rd have any available units?
3660 Edgehill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 3660 Edgehill Rd have?
Some of 3660 Edgehill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3660 Edgehill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3660 Edgehill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3660 Edgehill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3660 Edgehill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3660 Edgehill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3660 Edgehill Rd offers parking.
Does 3660 Edgehill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3660 Edgehill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3660 Edgehill Rd have a pool?
No, 3660 Edgehill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3660 Edgehill Rd have accessible units?
No, 3660 Edgehill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3660 Edgehill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3660 Edgehill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3660 Edgehill Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3660 Edgehill Rd has units with air conditioning.

