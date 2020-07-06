3660 Edgehill Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Chaska Single Family Home Available End of Nov/Dec, 2 Car Garage, Pets Ok - This home is available now, the pictures were recently taken.



The home is a large one level home with no basement. Walking in the main door you will find a mud room and utility room. The kitchen opens up to a large dining area with exit to the garage. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and large windows.



Down the hall you will find all three bedrooms including master with bath.



The home has electric heat, and a window ac unit.



As a tenant you will be responsible for all utilities.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



(RLNE5290909)