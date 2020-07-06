3660 Edgehill Rd

Amenities
Chaska Single Family Home Available End of Nov/Dec, 2 Car Garage, Pets Ok - This home is available now, the pictures were recently taken.
The home is a large one level home with no basement. Walking in the main door you will find a mud room and utility room. The kitchen opens up to a large dining area with exit to the garage. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and large windows.
Down the hall you will find all three bedrooms including master with bath.
The home has electric heat, and a window ac unit.
As a tenant you will be responsible for all utilities.
Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)
Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.
Any questions please call or email Billy.
Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers
(RLNE5290909)