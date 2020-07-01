All apartments in Chaska
2958 Clover Ridge Drive

2958 Clover Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2958 Clover Ridge Dr, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Another new listing brought to you by the Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. A brand new townhome that is cat and dog friendly! This unit includes a private entry, covered deck, three level living, attached garage, in unit washer and dryer, and an eat in kitchen. Close to highway 212 and just steps from Chaska Community Park and minutes from 2 golf courses., 1 year lease term preferred. Note that a $25 application fee and a $500 deposit are due at application. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery or call Bob at 612/351-3946.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2958 Clover Ridge Drive have any available units?
2958 Clover Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
Is 2958 Clover Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2958 Clover Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2958 Clover Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2958 Clover Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chaska.
Does 2958 Clover Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2958 Clover Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2958 Clover Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2958 Clover Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2958 Clover Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2958 Clover Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2958 Clover Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2958 Clover Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2958 Clover Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2958 Clover Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2958 Clover Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2958 Clover Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

