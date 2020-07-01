2958 Clover Ridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Another new listing brought to you by the Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. A brand new townhome that is cat and dog friendly! This unit includes a private entry, covered deck, three level living, attached garage, in unit washer and dryer, and an eat in kitchen. Close to highway 212 and just steps from Chaska Community Park and minutes from 2 golf courses., 1 year lease term preferred. Note that a $25 application fee and a $500 deposit are due at application. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery or call Bob at 612/351-3946.