Home
/
Chaska, MN
/
1481 Cardinal Cv
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1481 Cardinal Cv

1481 Cardinal Cove · No Longer Available
Location

1481 Cardinal Cove, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now! Renters Warehouse presents this awesome 4 Bed/2Bath home. The home is situated on a cul-de-sac in a nice quiet neighborhood offering a very large kitchen with beautiful glass backsplash, ample countertop and cabinet space, updated lighting fixtures, finished basement, deck, patio, and 2 car garage. There is an open living and dining room with access to deck and nice kitchen with peninsula. Upstairs has 3 spacious bedrooms, one being the master. The walkout basement is completely finished with a wood burning fireplace, family room, 4th bedroom, and 3/4 bath. Conveniently located close to Downtown Chaska including shops, entertainment, parks, and schools. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Small- Med dogs considered with additional pet deposit. This home does not participate in section 8.. App fee $55 per adult. Renters Insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1481 Cardinal Cv have any available units?
1481 Cardinal Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 1481 Cardinal Cv have?
Some of 1481 Cardinal Cv's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1481 Cardinal Cv currently offering any rent specials?
1481 Cardinal Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1481 Cardinal Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 1481 Cardinal Cv is pet friendly.
Does 1481 Cardinal Cv offer parking?
Yes, 1481 Cardinal Cv offers parking.
Does 1481 Cardinal Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1481 Cardinal Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1481 Cardinal Cv have a pool?
No, 1481 Cardinal Cv does not have a pool.
Does 1481 Cardinal Cv have accessible units?
No, 1481 Cardinal Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 1481 Cardinal Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 1481 Cardinal Cv does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1481 Cardinal Cv have units with air conditioning?
No, 1481 Cardinal Cv does not have units with air conditioning.
