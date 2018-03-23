1481 Cardinal Cv

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Now! Renters Warehouse presents this awesome 4 Bed/2Bath home. The home is situated on a cul-de-sac in a nice quiet neighborhood offering a very large kitchen with beautiful glass backsplash, ample countertop and cabinet space, updated lighting fixtures, finished basement, deck, patio, and 2 car garage. There is an open living and dining room with access to deck and nice kitchen with peninsula. Upstairs has 3 spacious bedrooms, one being the master. The walkout basement is completely finished with a wood burning fireplace, family room, 4th bedroom, and 3/4 bath. Conveniently located close to Downtown Chaska including shops, entertainment, parks, and schools. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Small- Med dogs considered with additional pet deposit. This home does not participate in section 8.. App fee $55 per adult. Renters Insurance is required.