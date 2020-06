Amenities

This immaculate, spacious home is available for you to move in NOW!! Includes all the amenities; fireplace, hardwood floors, new carpet, 5 beds/ 3-1/2 baths, study, formal dining, in-law suite in lower level, and plenty of storage. This beautiful home is available immediately in very nice neighborhood of Chaska. Sorry, no pets. Application fee of $55 per adult; 1 time $150 admin fee upon approved application. Schedule your showing today!