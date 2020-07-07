2328 Hunter Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This home is situated on a stunning lot offering privacy, wetlands and a pond. As you enter this home you will be greeted by the dramatic entry and high ceilings. Formal living and dining rooms allow for exceptional entertaining spaces along with many informal living spaces including a great room, den, 4 season porch and lower level amusement rooms. The upper level offers 3 good sized bedrooms and master bedroom. The master suite features a large bedroom with separate office area. Master bath has whirlpool tub, separate shower, and double vanity - beautiful tiles pull it all together. The dream kitchen features granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a multitude of cabinets. The informal eating area with sliding doors provides a wonderful vista to the outside deck and backyard. Lower level of the home offers a fifth bedroom and full bath, as well as, amusement room, office area and storage areas. With the final 4 bedroom all on the upper level this home is perfect for your family to call home.