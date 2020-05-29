11311 E. Lake Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities business center clubhouse pool hot tub internet access new construction valet service

Coming to Chicago for work, a long vacation, or just need a great place to stay? This fully furnished, luxury convertible unit in Chicagos North Loop area is the last place you need to look! This new construction unit comes with everything you need to immediately call it home. All you need to bring is a toothbrush and your clothes! Everything else you need is provided for you and included in the cost (down to the silverware, sheets, bedding, furniture, towels, etc.).



This particular building is at the corner of Chicagos famous Michigan Ave and Lake Street. Just steps from the best business and nightlife areas "The City" has to offer, the building comes complete with a top floor sky lounge, spa pool, 3 gyms, business centers, valet dry cleaning, and multiple community lounges.



This high end apartment features beautiful panoramic Chicago city views (including full view of Chicago River) through floor to ceiling windows, stone bathrooms, in unit washer/dryer, and more storage than youll know what to do with. The price you see is the total price you pay. All utilities are included in the rent including, heat, air conditioning, cable, internet, and electricity.



Do not hesitate to contact us about this unique opportunity to reside in the newest and best building Chicago has to offer. Questions are welcome, and I look forward to working with you to make your stay as smooth and care free as possible!