Home
/
Chanhassen, MN
/
11311 E. Lake Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11311 E. Lake Street

11311 Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11311 Lake Dr, Chanhassen, MN 55347

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
internet access
new construction
valet service
Coming to Chicago for work, a long vacation, or just need a great place to stay? This fully furnished, luxury convertible unit in Chicagos North Loop area is the last place you need to look! This new construction unit comes with everything you need to immediately call it home. All you need to bring is a toothbrush and your clothes! Everything else you need is provided for you and included in the cost (down to the silverware, sheets, bedding, furniture, towels, etc.).

This particular building is at the corner of Chicagos famous Michigan Ave and Lake Street. Just steps from the best business and nightlife areas &quot;The City&quot; has to offer, the building comes complete with a top floor sky lounge, spa pool, 3 gyms, business centers, valet dry cleaning, and multiple community lounges.

This high end apartment features beautiful panoramic Chicago city views (including full view of Chicago River) through floor to ceiling windows, stone bathrooms, in unit washer/dryer, and more storage than youll know what to do with. The price you see is the total price you pay. All utilities are included in the rent including, heat, air conditioning, cable, internet, and electricity.

Do not hesitate to contact us about this unique opportunity to reside in the newest and best building Chicago has to offer. Questions are welcome, and I look forward to working with you to make your stay as smooth and care free as possible!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11311 E. Lake Street have any available units?
11311 E. Lake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 11311 E. Lake Street have?
Some of 11311 E. Lake Street's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11311 E. Lake Street currently offering any rent specials?
11311 E. Lake Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11311 E. Lake Street pet-friendly?
No, 11311 E. Lake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chanhassen.
Does 11311 E. Lake Street offer parking?
No, 11311 E. Lake Street does not offer parking.
Does 11311 E. Lake Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11311 E. Lake Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11311 E. Lake Street have a pool?
Yes, 11311 E. Lake Street has a pool.
Does 11311 E. Lake Street have accessible units?
No, 11311 E. Lake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11311 E. Lake Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11311 E. Lake Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11311 E. Lake Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11311 E. Lake Street has units with air conditioning.
