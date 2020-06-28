416 Creekwood Circle N

Amenities

Short term lease options available. 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom Champlin home for rent on a private cul-de-sac and is beautifully landscaped with a great yard for enjoying the outdoors. 4 bedrooms on upper level along with huge bonus room upstairs is lined with large windows and truly multi-functional. It is perfect for a play room, office, entertainment room, you name it! Lower level w 5th bedroom plus 6th non conforming room, family room and 3/4 bath and tons of storage. Amazing location w trail off cul de sac that connects you to nearby park and also Elm Creek Park reserve, easy access to hiking trails, mountain biking, man made swimming lake, disc golf, tubing snow hill and much more! CPBA elementary, Jackson middle and Champlin Park Senior High. Laundry located in unit. Pets will be reviewed case by case.