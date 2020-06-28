All apartments in Champlin
416 Creekwood Circle N
416 Creekwood Circle N

416 Creekwood Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

416 Creekwood Circle North, Champlin, MN 55316

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Short term lease options available. 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom Champlin home for rent on a private cul-de-sac and is beautifully landscaped with a great yard for enjoying the outdoors. 4 bedrooms on upper level along with huge bonus room upstairs is lined with large windows and truly multi-functional. It is perfect for a play room, office, entertainment room, you name it! Lower level w 5th bedroom plus 6th non conforming room, family room and 3/4 bath and tons of storage. Amazing location w trail off cul de sac that connects you to nearby park and also Elm Creek Park reserve, easy access to hiking trails, mountain biking, man made swimming lake, disc golf, tubing snow hill and much more! CPBA elementary, Jackson middle and Champlin Park Senior High. Laundry located in unit. Pets will be reviewed case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Creekwood Circle N have any available units?
416 Creekwood Circle N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champlin, MN.
What amenities does 416 Creekwood Circle N have?
Some of 416 Creekwood Circle N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Creekwood Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
416 Creekwood Circle N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Creekwood Circle N pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 Creekwood Circle N is pet friendly.
Does 416 Creekwood Circle N offer parking?
Yes, 416 Creekwood Circle N offers parking.
Does 416 Creekwood Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 Creekwood Circle N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Creekwood Circle N have a pool?
No, 416 Creekwood Circle N does not have a pool.
Does 416 Creekwood Circle N have accessible units?
No, 416 Creekwood Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Creekwood Circle N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 Creekwood Circle N has units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Creekwood Circle N have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Creekwood Circle N does not have units with air conditioning.
