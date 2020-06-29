205 Garfield Avenue

Amenities
Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse are excited to offer this new listing to you! Look no further because this is the ONE! The main level features a bright and cheery updated kitchen with maple cabinetry, new flooring, and built-ins. Large living room with gleaming hardwood floors and bay window. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath complete the main level. The basement is nicely finished and features a FULL kitchen and breakfast bar, family room, bedroom, and 3/4 bath. Perfect for generational living set-up - college kid, mother-in-law, etc. 2 car detached garage with patio area, nice partially fenced backyard, and veranda off the side of home offers great sitting areas to enjoy! Walking distance to the river and just a 1 minute drive to 169 makes for an easy commute. Sorry pets not preferred and home is not approved for section 8. Looking for a high quality tenant to lovingly care for this home. Available Oct. 1. Tenant responsible for all uptilites and $7/mo fee.