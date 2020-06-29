All apartments in Champlin
205 Garfield Avenue
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:58 PM

205 Garfield Avenue

205 Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

205 Garfield Avenue, Champlin, MN 55316

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
pet friendly
Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse are excited to offer this new listing to you! Look no further because this is the ONE! The main level features a bright and cheery updated kitchen with maple cabinetry, new flooring, and built-ins. Large living room with gleaming hardwood floors and bay window. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath complete the main level. The basement is nicely finished and features a FULL kitchen and breakfast bar, family room, bedroom, and 3/4 bath. Perfect for generational living set-up - college kid, mother-in-law, etc. 2 car detached garage with patio area, nice partially fenced backyard, and veranda off the side of home offers great sitting areas to enjoy! Walking distance to the river and just a 1 minute drive to 169 makes for an easy commute. Sorry pets not preferred and home is not approved for section 8. Looking for a high quality tenant to lovingly care for this home. Available Oct. 1. Tenant responsible for all uptilites and $7/mo fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Garfield Avenue have any available units?
205 Garfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champlin, MN.
What amenities does 205 Garfield Avenue have?
Some of 205 Garfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
205 Garfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Garfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Garfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 205 Garfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 205 Garfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 205 Garfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Garfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Garfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 205 Garfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 205 Garfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 205 Garfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Garfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Garfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Garfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Garfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
