All apartments in Champlin
Find more places like 11908 Emery Village Drive N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Champlin, MN
/
11908 Emery Village Drive N
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:50 PM

11908 Emery Village Drive N

11908 Emery Village Dr N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Champlin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11908 Emery Village Dr N, Champlin, MN 55316

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Bright, sunny and sharp with deck overlooking private wooded area! Open concept with kitchen, featuring tons of cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances and breakfast bar. High ceilings, wide stairs, private master bath, walk in closets, laundry on upper level and hard to find oversize 2 car garage. Property gives a modern feel with painted gray color walls and updated hardwood floors! Great location- walk to parks, Target, CUB, Starbucks or Lifetime Fitness. Easy access Highway, Arbor Lakes shops, downtown Anoka and Minneapolis. Available 05/01

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11908 Emery Village Drive N have any available units?
11908 Emery Village Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champlin, MN.
What amenities does 11908 Emery Village Drive N have?
Some of 11908 Emery Village Drive N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11908 Emery Village Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
11908 Emery Village Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11908 Emery Village Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 11908 Emery Village Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Champlin.
Does 11908 Emery Village Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 11908 Emery Village Drive N offers parking.
Does 11908 Emery Village Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11908 Emery Village Drive N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11908 Emery Village Drive N have a pool?
No, 11908 Emery Village Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 11908 Emery Village Drive N have accessible units?
No, 11908 Emery Village Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 11908 Emery Village Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11908 Emery Village Drive N has units with dishwashers.
Does 11908 Emery Village Drive N have units with air conditioning?
No, 11908 Emery Village Drive N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr
Champlin, MN 55316

Similar Pages

Champlin 1 BedroomsChamplin 2 Bedrooms
Champlin Accessible ApartmentsChamplin Dog Friendly Apartments
Champlin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MN
Falcon Heights, MNIsanti, MNBig Lake, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNSomerset, WIForest Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities