11908 Emery Village Drive N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Bright, sunny and sharp with deck overlooking private wooded area! Open concept with kitchen, featuring tons of cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances and breakfast bar. High ceilings, wide stairs, private master bath, walk in closets, laundry on upper level and hard to find oversize 2 car garage. Property gives a modern feel with painted gray color walls and updated hardwood floors! Great location- walk to parks, Target, CUB, Starbucks or Lifetime Fitness. Easy access Highway, Arbor Lakes shops, downtown Anoka and Minneapolis. Available 05/01