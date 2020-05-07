All apartments in Carver County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

10080 Little Avenue

10080 Little Avenue · (612) 701-4375
Location

10080 Little Avenue, Carver County, MN 55387

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 10080 Little Avenue · Avail. now

$4,750

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 6468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
range
Property Amenities
Stunning 5 Bedroom Luxury Retreat in Waconia!! - This stunning, executive homestead can be partially furnished and features dramatic ceiling vaults, local fieldstone walls, log and solid beam details, original farmstead wagon wheels converted into fixtures, stone tile, gas-assisted and double-sided wood burning fireplace, gourmet kitchen with luxury AGA range, two staircases to the upper level, four generous bedrooms up with en suites, east and west facing views, newer metal roof, and much more. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to own a truly exceptional home. For more info call Mark Brattvet at 612-701-4375

(RLNE4956607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10080 Little Avenue have any available units?
10080 Little Avenue has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10080 Little Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10080 Little Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10080 Little Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10080 Little Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carver County.
Does 10080 Little Avenue offer parking?
No, 10080 Little Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10080 Little Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10080 Little Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10080 Little Avenue have a pool?
No, 10080 Little Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10080 Little Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10080 Little Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10080 Little Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10080 Little Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10080 Little Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10080 Little Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
