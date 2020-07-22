/
mcleod county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:25 PM
4 Apartments for rent in McLeod County, MN📍
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Century Court West
1220 Sunset St SW, Hutchinson, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1122 sqft
Brand-New Luxury Townhomes - Homes with Class, Convenience, & Charisma! 1st Month FREE! - These beautiful new Luxury Townhomes are the talk of the town! Sign a 12-month Lease on one of these brand-new homes, and enjoy your first month
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Morningside
2505 11th St E, Glencoe, MN
1 Bedroom
$705
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community situated in a quiet residential neighborhood convenient to Highway 212. Amenities include air conditioning, bathtubs and walk-out balconies or patios. Each apartment comes with an assigned parking space.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
107 Maple St N
107 Maple Street North, Lester Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Lester Prairie. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 31st 2020. $1,000/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required.
Results within 10 miles of McLeod County
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
112 Poplar Ridge Dr, #205, Norwood Young America
112 Poplar Ridge Drive, Norwood Young America, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Penthouse style apartment. Very unique opportunity. This apartment rarely comes open. Large open spaces in this unit with plenty of room around the fire place. 9 Unit Multi-Family Apartment Building
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the McLeod County area include Hennepin Technical College, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Minneapolis Community and Technical College, Normandale Community College, and North Central University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Minneapolis, Bloomington, St. Louis Park, Plymouth, and Eden Prairie have apartments for rent.
