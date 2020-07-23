74 Apartments for rent in Wright County, MN

/
Albertville Meadows
10732 County Road 37 NE, Albertville, MN
1 Bedroom
$963
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Albertville Meadows we offer affordable prices for quality living. Our community includes 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with access to an outdoor pool and playground.
Midtowne Hillcrest
410 1st St S, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$870
Midtowne/Hillcrest is a small town home community located in the heart of beautiful Buffalo, Minnesota. These charming multi-level town homes offer private front and back entrances, updated kitchens, and large basements with additional storage space.
Lake Point South
1506 Anderson Ave, Buffalo, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1025 sqft
Tranquility by the lake! Enjoy all the amenities of quality apartment living in a relaxed atmosphere just one block from beautiful Lake Pulaski! You'll love the residential character of Lake Point South; professionally landscaped grounds, just eight
327 Arlanda Circle
327 Arlanda Circle, Buffalo, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,790
2770 sqft
327 Arlanda Circle Available 08/31/20 Lovely 5BR 3BA Home in Buffalo - Lovely 5BR 3BA home on a quiet, tree-lined street in Buffalo.
9218 Orchard Lane
9218 Orchard Lane, Monticello, MN
Studio
$1,350
1554 sqft
9218 Orchard Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Town Home for Rent, Quiet neighborhood - For Rent: Spacious Townhome Includes: - 3 Bedrooms - Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Accessible Bathroom and Shower - 2 Standard Bathroom with
15915 54th street ne
15915 54th Street Northeast, St. Michael, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2076 sqft
Rare rent to own property on over 1.1 acres in saint michael!! HUGE equity if you finish basement to your wants!! - Wonderful 4 level home on over an acre in the heart of Saint Michael.
9171 Overlook Lane
9171 Overlook Ln, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1545 sqft
Newly Constructed 3 bedroom townhome - Newly Constructed 3 bedroom Town home in Monticello No Pets Allowed (RLNE5738569)
5799 Spirit Hills Road
5799 Spirit Hills Rd, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1550 sqft
3 br 3 bath end unit town home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5703725)
751 10th St. S.
751 10th Street South, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1492 sqft
751 10th St. S. Available 08/01/20 Willow Glen 2 br 1,5 Bath Town home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4138648)
12338 69th Lane NE
12338 69th Lane Northeast, Otsego, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1614 sqft
Open floor plan detached town home. Main level master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet, all appliances, central air.
304 Creekside Drive
304 Creekside Drive, Buffalo, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1848 sqft
ANOTHER LISTING FROM ERICA @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! Huge 1 BD/1.5 Bath townhome in Buffalo ready for a 8/1 move in date. 1,848 FINISHED SQUARE FEET! Finished lower level. Huge upstairs loft could be used as a non conforming 2nd sleeping area.
204 Locust Street #201
204 Locust St, Monticello, MN
1 Bedroom
$940
900 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.
6077 Mill Run Rd
6077 Mill Run Road, Monticello, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
912 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.
829 Willow Glen Court
829 Willow Glen Court, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1558 sqft
Another listing by ERICA @RENTERSWAREHOUSE! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome available now! Open floor plan. Large Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, Upstairs laundry, Walking trails, Close to lakes.
2210 Longhorn Ln
2210 Longhorn Lane, Buffalo, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1753 sqft
This property currently has an approved application. If the application falls through and the property comes back as available, you will receive an emailed notice of this.
107 Cedar Street - 8
107 Cedar St, Monticello, MN
Studio
$650
313 sqft
Front room 17' x 11' Back room 11.5' x 11' Monthly base rent plus CAM & Property Tax appropriations based off of square footage. Cedar View Office Suites is half a block off of Highway 25, and is perpendicular to Broadway Street.
100 River Street East
100 River Street East, Monticello, MN
Studio
$74,500
2600 sqft
Call us for more information! (763) 295-6566 Looking to start your own business or franchise? This corner lot off of Highway 25 gives you great visibility! Hundreds, if not thousands of commuters will see your business.
705 3rd Street East
705 3rd Street East, Monticello, MN
2 Bedrooms
$850
790 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.
574 Rucks Farm Rd
574 Rucks Farm Road, Delano, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1900 sqft
Available 04/22/20 Updates Throughout! Sunfilled 4-bdrm, 3 bath home. - Property Id: 243148 Welcome home! Newly renovated 4-bdrm, 3-bath single-family home available this April.
900 Willow Glen Drive - 1
900 Willow Glen Dr, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1993 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath end unit townhome with attached two car garage and bonus loft room that could be used for an additional family room or office. Laundry on the 2nd floor with the bedrooms. In the desirable Willow Glen town home association.
Dove Tree
1105 Lions Park Dr NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
$992
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,508
1008 sqft
Dove Tree Apartments is located in the heart of Elk River, within one mile of a wide variety of restaurant and retailers.
Granite Shores
633 Main St NW, Elk River, MN
Studio
$1,625
1235 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
953 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite media room, clubhouse, pool table and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Close to shopping along Highway 10 and adjacent to the Mississippi River.
Evans Meadows
341 Evans Ave NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,203
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 169 and Route 10. Elegant open-plan apartments with stainless steel appliances, balcony or patio, garbage disposal, cable TV and carpet. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
Studio
$1,215
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1195 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
