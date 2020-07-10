All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 7354 72nd Lane N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MN
/
7354 72nd Lane N
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

7354 72nd Lane N

7354 72nd Lane North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7354 72nd Lane North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55428
Hartkopf

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1048f140b5 ---- One bedroom condo features large bedroom and bathroom, newer carpeted floors throughout common areas, and a kitchen with plenty of counter space, and a dishwasher. Shared amenities include an outdoor pool, tennis court, and grilling entertaining area. Close to shopping and easy access to most public transportation. Tenant responsible for electric. Water, sewer, garbage, gas included. 1 garage spot included, 1 storage unit included. Laundry is shared. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7354 72nd Lane N have any available units?
7354 72nd Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 7354 72nd Lane N have?
Some of 7354 72nd Lane N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7354 72nd Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
7354 72nd Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7354 72nd Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 7354 72nd Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 7354 72nd Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 7354 72nd Lane N offers parking.
Does 7354 72nd Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7354 72nd Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7354 72nd Lane N have a pool?
Yes, 7354 72nd Lane N has a pool.
Does 7354 72nd Lane N have accessible units?
No, 7354 72nd Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 7354 72nd Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7354 72nd Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 7354 72nd Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7354 72nd Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd
Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
Point of America
7870 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Garden Gates
6390 Douglas Dr N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Villa Del Coronado
8104 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with GarageBrooklyn Park Apartments with Parking
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Brooklyn

Apartments Near Colleges

Hennepin Technical CollegeNorth Hennepin Community College
Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State University