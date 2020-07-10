7354 72nd Lane N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1048f140b5 ---- One bedroom condo features large bedroom and bathroom, newer carpeted floors throughout common areas, and a kitchen with plenty of counter space, and a dishwasher. Shared amenities include an outdoor pool, tennis court, and grilling entertaining area. Close to shopping and easy access to most public transportation. Tenant responsible for electric. Water, sewer, garbage, gas included. 1 garage spot included, 1 storage unit included. Laundry is shared. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.