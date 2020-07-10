Rent Calculator
All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 5335 107th ave n.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MN
/
5335 107th ave n
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5335 107th ave n
5335 107th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
5335 107th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Orchard Trail
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Townhome -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5745411)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5335 107th ave n have any available units?
5335 107th ave n doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn Park, MN
.
Is 5335 107th ave n currently offering any rent specials?
5335 107th ave n is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 107th ave n pet-friendly?
No, 5335 107th ave n is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park
.
Does 5335 107th ave n offer parking?
No, 5335 107th ave n does not offer parking.
Does 5335 107th ave n have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5335 107th ave n does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 107th ave n have a pool?
No, 5335 107th ave n does not have a pool.
Does 5335 107th ave n have accessible units?
No, 5335 107th ave n does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 107th ave n have units with dishwashers?
No, 5335 107th ave n does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5335 107th ave n have units with air conditioning?
No, 5335 107th ave n does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
