(Brooklyn Park - Riverside Area, west river road).

Beautiful 4BR & 4 level single family house with huge backyard; 3 BR One level/ 3 BA house walk-out backyard. Great location. West river road bath to coon Rapid Dam Express Bus line Only 766 to Minneapolis, Minutes to Hyvee, Cub Foods and CVS. Very convenient to live here. Large master bedroom with walk in Closet, master bathroom. Great place for living. Don't miss it. Come take a look.