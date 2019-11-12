All apartments in Brooklyn Center
Find more places like 6936 Unity Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Center, MN
/
6936 Unity Ave N
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

6936 Unity Ave N

6936 Unity Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6936 Unity Avenue North, Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
Willow Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6936 Unity Ave N Available 11/01/19 2 Br / 1 Ba TH w/ 1-Car Garage in Brooklyn Center! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.com

Located off 69th Ave & Unity between Hwy 81 & Brooklyn Blvd, this split-level town home has an open living room and an eat-in-kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space as well as a walk-out patio. The upper level has a large master bedroom as well as a 2nd bedroom and full bathroom. This is in a very quiet residential neighborhood and comes with washer/dryer and an attached 1 car garage.
Water/sewer, garbage, lawn care/snow removal included. Pets considered.

To schedule a showing call or text 952-905-6505 or email Phil@citiesrentals.com

(RLNE2190426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6936 Unity Ave N have any available units?
6936 Unity Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Center, MN.
What amenities does 6936 Unity Ave N have?
Some of 6936 Unity Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6936 Unity Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6936 Unity Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6936 Unity Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6936 Unity Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 6936 Unity Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 6936 Unity Ave N offers parking.
Does 6936 Unity Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6936 Unity Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6936 Unity Ave N have a pool?
No, 6936 Unity Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6936 Unity Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6936 Unity Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6936 Unity Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6936 Unity Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6936 Unity Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6936 Unity Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lux
6100 Summit Drive
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Earle Brown Farm Apts
1701 69th Ave N
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Granite Peaks
3907 65th Ave N
Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
The Crest Apartments
6221 Shingle Creek Pky
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Lynwood Pointe Apartments
6925 Humboldt Ave N
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Center 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Center 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Center Apartments with BalconyBrooklyn Center Apartments with Parking
Brooklyn Center Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN
Fridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University