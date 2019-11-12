Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6936 Unity Ave N Available 11/01/19 2 Br / 1 Ba TH w/ 1-Car Garage in Brooklyn Center! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.com



Located off 69th Ave & Unity between Hwy 81 & Brooklyn Blvd, this split-level town home has an open living room and an eat-in-kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space as well as a walk-out patio. The upper level has a large master bedroom as well as a 2nd bedroom and full bathroom. This is in a very quiet residential neighborhood and comes with washer/dryer and an attached 1 car garage.

Water/sewer, garbage, lawn care/snow removal included. Pets considered.



To schedule a showing call or text 952-905-6505 or email Phil@citiesrentals.com



