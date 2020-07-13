Lynwood Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 community garden parking garage cats allowed on-site laundry internet access

Lynwood Pointe offers a variety of unique floor plans consisting of one and two bedroom apartments. We feature spacious kitchens with windows and an adjacent dining area, walk-in closets and room for storage. Our bathrooms have double sink vanities, with a separate area for bath/shower. You will enjoy our sunken living room and the large square footage that we offer. Garages are available. We have an excellent location, with quick access to Interstate 694, 94 and Hwy 100. We are close to schools, parks, shopping and on the bus line to downtown.

Income restrictions apply and we are accepting Section 8. Contact us for more information about housing voucher acceptance.

Household Incomes are restricted to the following: 1 occupant: $42,000, 2 occupants: $48,000, 3 occupants: $54,000, 4 occupants: $60,000, 5 occupants: $64,800, 6 occupants: $69,600.