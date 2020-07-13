All apartments in Brooklyn Center
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Lynwood Pointe Apartments

6925 Humboldt Ave N · (763) 710-6347
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6925 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
East Palmer Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6925-302 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 6925-303 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 6925-207 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lynwood Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
community garden
parking
garage
cats allowed
on-site laundry
internet access
Lynwood Pointe offers a variety of unique floor plans consisting of one and two bedroom apartments. We feature spacious kitchens with windows and an adjacent dining area, walk-in closets and room for storage. Our bathrooms have double sink vanities, with a separate area for bath/shower. You will enjoy our sunken living room and the large square footage that we offer. Garages are available. We have an excellent location, with quick access to Interstate 694, 94 and Hwy 100. We are close to schools, parks, shopping and on the bus line to downtown.
Income restrictions apply and we are accepting Section 8. Contact us for more information about housing voucher acceptance.
Household Incomes are restricted to the following: 1 occupant: $42,000, 2 occupants: $48,000, 3 occupants: $54,000, 4 occupants: $60,000, 5 occupants: $64,800, 6 occupants: $69,600.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300-1 months rent - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $200 One time Fee
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lynwood Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Lynwood Pointe Apartments has 3 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lynwood Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Lynwood Pointe Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lynwood Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lynwood Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lynwood Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lynwood Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lynwood Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lynwood Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Lynwood Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lynwood Pointe Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lynwood Pointe Apartments have a pool?
No, Lynwood Pointe Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Lynwood Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lynwood Pointe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lynwood Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lynwood Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Lynwood Pointe Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lynwood Pointe Apartments has units with air conditioning.

