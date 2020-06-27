1340 68th Ln N

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 Big TH 1350SF,2 Bd/1.5Bh at Brooklyn Center - Property Id: 139513



This 1350sf, beautiful townhouse is located at Brooklyn center, Walk distance to the gas station, restaurant, school, shopping, and park. This home has easy access to 694, 94 and 100. it is just minutes to MLS downtown. This is a 2 story townhouse with 2 large bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath, 1 car garage, and large kitchen, plus dining room. Country feeling back yard. Brand new flooring, new painting, new bathroom, new water heater and toilet. Association takes care of snow/lawn care, and outside maintenance. Tenant is responsible for their own utilities(electricity, gas, water, trash, cable and the internet). This home was built in 1986. Minimum 1-year lease required. We ask the income have to be over 3 times the rent.



Lease Term: 12 Month or longer

Rent: $1,450.00

Security Deposit: $1,450.00

Application fee: $45 per adult (older than 18)

Small Dog is ok with $200 pet deposit and $30/Month rent

Available at 08/01/2019



We want a tenant that is going to take good care of our home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139513p

Property Id 139513



(RLNE5041394)