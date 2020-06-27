All apartments in Brooklyn Center
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

1340 68th Ln N

1340 68th Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

1340 68th Lane North, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Firehouse

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Big TH 1350SF,2 Bd/1.5Bh at Brooklyn Center - Property Id: 139513

This 1350sf, beautiful townhouse is located at Brooklyn center, Walk distance to the gas station, restaurant, school, shopping, and park. This home has easy access to 694, 94 and 100. it is just minutes to MLS downtown. This is a 2 story townhouse with 2 large bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath, 1 car garage, and large kitchen, plus dining room. Country feeling back yard. Brand new flooring, new painting, new bathroom, new water heater and toilet. Association takes care of snow/lawn care, and outside maintenance. Tenant is responsible for their own utilities(electricity, gas, water, trash, cable and the internet). This home was built in 1986. Minimum 1-year lease required. We ask the income have to be over 3 times the rent.

Lease Term: 12 Month or longer
Rent: $1,450.00
Security Deposit: $1,450.00
Application fee: $45 per adult (older than 18)
Small Dog is ok with $200 pet deposit and $30/Month rent
Available at 08/01/2019

We want a tenant that is going to take good care of our home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139513p
Property Id 139513

(RLNE5041394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 68th Ln N have any available units?
1340 68th Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Center, MN.
What amenities does 1340 68th Ln N have?
Some of 1340 68th Ln N's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 68th Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
1340 68th Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 68th Ln N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1340 68th Ln N is pet friendly.
Does 1340 68th Ln N offer parking?
Yes, 1340 68th Ln N offers parking.
Does 1340 68th Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1340 68th Ln N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 68th Ln N have a pool?
No, 1340 68th Ln N does not have a pool.
Does 1340 68th Ln N have accessible units?
No, 1340 68th Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 68th Ln N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1340 68th Ln N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1340 68th Ln N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1340 68th Ln N does not have units with air conditioning.
