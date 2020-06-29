9922 Maple Ave s

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated game room internet access

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room parking garage internet access

Updated 4 bedroom/3 bathroom Bloomington Home For Rent On 9-Mile Creek - Another beautiful rental brought to you by the Dreamteam!



You won't believe you're in the heart of Bloomington in this house! This 4 bedroom/3 bathroom rambler home sits right on 9-Mile Creek. This property boasts scenic views galore! Nestled on an acre of land with mature trees and lots of space to roam! The sanctuary-type driveway brings you home to serenity!



Recent updates include: remodeled kitchen w/granite countertop, refinished cabinets, fresh paint, and new carpet throughout! Spacious and open floor plan including a sunk-in living room, family room, and 3 bedrooms on the same level. The lower level has a gameroom/shop area, very large laundry area, it's own 3/4 bathroom, and a non-conforming 4th bedroom.There is a 2-car, attached garage.



There is an abundance of storage throughout this home. The walk-out basement offers a patio and a deck (with patio furniture included) overlooking 9-Mile Creek, perfect for entertaining all summer long.



Close to -35W, I-494, Penn Avenue, France Avenue, public transportation, a plethora of parks, shops, and restaurants. Mall of America minutes away.



Landlord is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Tenant responsible for all utilities including: Electricity, Gas, Heat, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Internet/Cable.



APPLICATION GUIDELINES:



1. Preferred credit score of 600+

2. No recent evictions (<3 years old)

4. No violent crimes

5. Monthly income of 3 times the rent amount.



THIS PROPERTY HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED FOR SECTION 8.



Call or text Sammi @ 651-208-3468 for more information, or to set up a showing. You can also email sammi@mndreamteam.com for more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5490120)