Bloomington, MN
9922 Maple Ave s
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

9922 Maple Ave s

9922 Maple Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

9922 Maple Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55431

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
parking
garage
internet access
Updated 4 bedroom/3 bathroom Bloomington Home For Rent On 9-Mile Creek - Another beautiful rental brought to you by the Dreamteam!

You won't believe you're in the heart of Bloomington in this house! This 4 bedroom/3 bathroom rambler home sits right on 9-Mile Creek. This property boasts scenic views galore! Nestled on an acre of land with mature trees and lots of space to roam! The sanctuary-type driveway brings you home to serenity!

Recent updates include: remodeled kitchen w/granite countertop, refinished cabinets, fresh paint, and new carpet throughout! Spacious and open floor plan including a sunk-in living room, family room, and 3 bedrooms on the same level. The lower level has a gameroom/shop area, very large laundry area, it's own 3/4 bathroom, and a non-conforming 4th bedroom.There is a 2-car, attached garage.

There is an abundance of storage throughout this home. The walk-out basement offers a patio and a deck (with patio furniture included) overlooking 9-Mile Creek, perfect for entertaining all summer long.

Close to -35W, I-494, Penn Avenue, France Avenue, public transportation, a plethora of parks, shops, and restaurants. Mall of America minutes away.

Landlord is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
Tenant responsible for all utilities including: Electricity, Gas, Heat, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Internet/Cable.

APPLICATION GUIDELINES:

1. Preferred credit score of 600+
2. No recent evictions (<3 years old)
4. No violent crimes
5. Monthly income of 3 times the rent amount.

THIS PROPERTY HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED FOR SECTION 8.

Call or text Sammi @ 651-208-3468 for more information, or to set up a showing. You can also email sammi@mndreamteam.com for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5490120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9922 Maple Ave s have any available units?
9922 Maple Ave s doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 9922 Maple Ave s have?
Some of 9922 Maple Ave s's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9922 Maple Ave s currently offering any rent specials?
9922 Maple Ave s is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9922 Maple Ave s pet-friendly?
No, 9922 Maple Ave s is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 9922 Maple Ave s offer parking?
Yes, 9922 Maple Ave s offers parking.
Does 9922 Maple Ave s have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9922 Maple Ave s does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9922 Maple Ave s have a pool?
No, 9922 Maple Ave s does not have a pool.
Does 9922 Maple Ave s have accessible units?
No, 9922 Maple Ave s does not have accessible units.
Does 9922 Maple Ave s have units with dishwashers?
No, 9922 Maple Ave s does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9922 Maple Ave s have units with air conditioning?
No, 9922 Maple Ave s does not have units with air conditioning.
