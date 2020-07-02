All apartments in Bloomington
10600 Oregon Ave S
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:46 AM

10600 Oregon Ave S

10600 Oregon Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

10600 Oregon Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55438

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great split entry home with 5 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms located in desirable West Bloomington neighborhood. Fresh, neutral decor with newer Stainless Steel appliances. Located on a large .37 acre cul-de-sac lot, offering a huge deck, newer carpet, paint & light fixtures, washer and dryer included. Newer energy efficient windows & vinyl siding. Oversized 2+ cars 24x23 garage.

For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCws7ULZYNkHddgGp3SJDHzQ/

LEASE TERMS:
Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.

RENTAL SCREENING GUILDLINES:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults Income of 3x the monthly rent or more Credit score of 600 or higher No felonies or violence related criminal convictions No previous evictions The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

MANAGEMENT:
This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call 612-367-7848
Great Split Entry Home in Fantastic West Bloomington Neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

