All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 973 99th Circle Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
973 99th Circle Northeast
Last updated May 21 2019 at 8:54 PM

973 99th Circle Northeast

973 99th Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

973 99th Circle Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/31/2019

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 973 99th Circle Northeast have any available units?
973 99th Circle Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
Is 973 99th Circle Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
973 99th Circle Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 973 99th Circle Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 973 99th Circle Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 973 99th Circle Northeast offer parking?
No, 973 99th Circle Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 973 99th Circle Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 973 99th Circle Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 973 99th Circle Northeast have a pool?
No, 973 99th Circle Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 973 99th Circle Northeast have accessible units?
No, 973 99th Circle Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 973 99th Circle Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 973 99th Circle Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 973 99th Circle Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 973 99th Circle Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University