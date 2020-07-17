All apartments in Blaine
Blaine, MN
4753 104th Avenue Northeast
Last updated March 19 2019

4753 104th Avenue Northeast

4753 104th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4753 104th Avenue Northeast, Blaine, MN 55014

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home has 3 bedrooms on the main level with hardwood floors, 2 baths, and a family room and office in the lower level. The backyard is fenced and has a deck from the Kitchen. The 2 car garage has extra room for a workbench.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4753 104th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
4753 104th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 4753 104th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 4753 104th Avenue Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4753 104th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
4753 104th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4753 104th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4753 104th Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 4753 104th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 4753 104th Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 4753 104th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4753 104th Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4753 104th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 4753 104th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 4753 104th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 4753 104th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4753 104th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 4753 104th Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4753 104th Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 4753 104th Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
