4443 123rd Circle NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets playground

Beautiful 2 story-Open floor plan. MAIN level bedroom & full bath. Spacious

kitchen,microhood vented to exterior! X-lg Pantry, fp & built in's. Luxury

owner’s suite-two walk in closets & dbl sinks. Upper level laundry & loft, all

bedrooms incl walk in closets! Residents have access to Lexington Park

facilities: tennis Ct, basketball, playground, baseball fields & ice rink. 35W

access is a quick commute to Mpls or St Paul. Commuter Train is nearby in Coon

Rapids & walk thru the new Nature Center. Frontage Rd has paved streets, curbs and sidewalks.