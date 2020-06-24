4443 123rd Circle NE

Amenities
Beautiful 2 story-Open floor plan. MAIN level bedroom & full bath. Spacious
kitchen,microhood vented to exterior! X-lg Pantry, fp & built in's. Luxury
owner’s suite-two walk in closets & dbl sinks. Upper level laundry & loft, all
bedrooms incl walk in closets! Residents have access to Lexington Park
facilities: tennis Ct, basketball, playground, baseball fields & ice rink. 35W
access is a quick commute to Mpls or St Paul. Commuter Train is nearby in Coon
Rapids & walk thru the new Nature Center. Frontage Rd has paved streets, curbs and sidewalks.