Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
1949 130th Lane Northeast
Last updated April 22 2019 at 7:53 PM

1949 130th Lane Northeast

1949 130th Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1949 130th Lane Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

Come check out the unique style of this home. This home offers a formal dining room, 3 season porch, eat in kitchen, private master bath, and more!! The exterior has been completely remodeled with steel siding, leaf guard gutters, and a 50 year shingle roof. All new windows. New tile in entry, flooring in dining room, and carpet in the family room. Fully remodeled master bathroom. The 4th & 5th lower level bedrooms do have egress windows and are framed in ready for finishing.

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property.

Listing Courtesy Of Melissa Zuniga at RE/MAX Results for $319,900.00.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1949 130th Lane Northeast have any available units?
1949 130th Lane Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 1949 130th Lane Northeast have?
Some of 1949 130th Lane Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1949 130th Lane Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1949 130th Lane Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 130th Lane Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1949 130th Lane Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1949 130th Lane Northeast offer parking?
No, 1949 130th Lane Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1949 130th Lane Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1949 130th Lane Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 130th Lane Northeast have a pool?
No, 1949 130th Lane Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1949 130th Lane Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1949 130th Lane Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 130th Lane Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1949 130th Lane Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1949 130th Lane Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1949 130th Lane Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
