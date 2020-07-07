1471 111th Drive N.E.

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/30a5abc0d4 ----

Dramatic and like new this townhome has lots to offer. The main level has a very open floor plan that includes stunning vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace in the living room. The kitchen has a huge island, great for meal preparation and a breakfast bar providing additional seating. You?ll find lots of cabinet space and counter space in this lovely kitchen.



On the upper level a vast loft greets you allowing great space for an office or entertainment area. There are also two bedrooms on the upper level. In the master bath is an over sized Jacuzzi tub with a separate shower and abundant closet space in both bedrooms. Don?t miss out on this Blaine bargain, it will go fast!



Available: June 7, 2019



Lease Term: 12 Months



Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit



Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care, Snow Removal

Utilities: To Be Paid By Tenant

Water/Trash Utility Usage Charge: $95



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.