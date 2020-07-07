All apartments in Blaine
1471 111th Drive N.E.
Last updated April 14 2019 at 9:44 PM

1471 111th Drive N.E.

1471 111th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1471 111th Avenue Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/30a5abc0d4 ----
Dramatic and like new this townhome has lots to offer. The main level has a very open floor plan that includes stunning vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace in the living room. The kitchen has a huge island, great for meal preparation and a breakfast bar providing additional seating. You?ll find lots of cabinet space and counter space in this lovely kitchen.

On the upper level a vast loft greets you allowing great space for an office or entertainment area. There are also two bedrooms on the upper level. In the master bath is an over sized Jacuzzi tub with a separate shower and abundant closet space in both bedrooms. Don?t miss out on this Blaine bargain, it will go fast!

Available: June 7, 2019

Lease Term: 12 Months

Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit

Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care, Snow Removal
Utilities: To Be Paid By Tenant
Water/Trash Utility Usage Charge: $95

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1471 111th Drive N.E. have any available units?
1471 111th Drive N.E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 1471 111th Drive N.E. have?
Some of 1471 111th Drive N.E.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1471 111th Drive N.E. currently offering any rent specials?
1471 111th Drive N.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1471 111th Drive N.E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1471 111th Drive N.E. is pet friendly.
Does 1471 111th Drive N.E. offer parking?
Yes, 1471 111th Drive N.E. offers parking.
Does 1471 111th Drive N.E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1471 111th Drive N.E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1471 111th Drive N.E. have a pool?
No, 1471 111th Drive N.E. does not have a pool.
Does 1471 111th Drive N.E. have accessible units?
No, 1471 111th Drive N.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 1471 111th Drive N.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1471 111th Drive N.E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1471 111th Drive N.E. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1471 111th Drive N.E. has units with air conditioning.

