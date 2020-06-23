All apartments in Blaine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12398 Buchanan St NE

12398 Buchanan Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12398 Buchanan Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
awesome Blaine neighborhood 4bd 2 ba fenced yard - Nicely updated 4/2/2+ split entry style home with fully fenced back yard and additional shed/workshop.
Avail Jan 01 (possibly sooner)
$1,599.00/mo*
$1,648.00 Deposit
pet allowed if $500 refundable pet deposit & pet responsibility addendum
*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, lawn, snow, water softener salt, etc.
18+ month lease preferred
$35 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking not permitted
Heather Dietrich Feigum
Real Estate Broker
Our Area Homes
763.200.1428 or ourareahomesinfo@gmail.com
Licensed in MN 20077223 ; 40571395

(RLNE4569287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12398 Buchanan St NE have any available units?
12398 Buchanan St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
Is 12398 Buchanan St NE currently offering any rent specials?
12398 Buchanan St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12398 Buchanan St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12398 Buchanan St NE is pet friendly.
Does 12398 Buchanan St NE offer parking?
No, 12398 Buchanan St NE does not offer parking.
Does 12398 Buchanan St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12398 Buchanan St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12398 Buchanan St NE have a pool?
No, 12398 Buchanan St NE does not have a pool.
Does 12398 Buchanan St NE have accessible units?
No, 12398 Buchanan St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12398 Buchanan St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12398 Buchanan St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12398 Buchanan St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12398 Buchanan St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
