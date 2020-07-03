All apartments in Blaine
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:52 PM

12381 Tyler St NE

12381 Tyler Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12381 Tyler Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fabf59d0a0 ---- Beautiful Renovated Twin Home with tons of upgrades and excellent location! This home sits on a large corner lot and includes a deck and patio with a Big Private Fenced in Yard that is excellent for entertaining and outdoor activities! As you can see from the photos there are many nice touches and attention to detail including Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Versace Tile in Kitchen, Dining, Bath and Stairs! Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, Nice Cabinets, Beautiful Backsplash, Microwave, Dishwasher, Whirlpool Front Load Washer & Dryer, New High End LED Lighting throughout, OVER SIZED TWO CAR GARAGE AND STORAGE SHED! The bathroom is superb with large soaking tub and customized everything! This home is for rent by Renters Outlet LLC. Please schedule a showing at https://showmojo.com/7b8436b0a4/listings/mapsearch

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12381 Tyler St NE have any available units?
12381 Tyler St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 12381 Tyler St NE have?
Some of 12381 Tyler St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12381 Tyler St NE currently offering any rent specials?
12381 Tyler St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12381 Tyler St NE pet-friendly?
No, 12381 Tyler St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 12381 Tyler St NE offer parking?
Yes, 12381 Tyler St NE offers parking.
Does 12381 Tyler St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12381 Tyler St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12381 Tyler St NE have a pool?
Yes, 12381 Tyler St NE has a pool.
Does 12381 Tyler St NE have accessible units?
No, 12381 Tyler St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12381 Tyler St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12381 Tyler St NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12381 Tyler St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12381 Tyler St NE does not have units with air conditioning.






