12381 Tyler St NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fabf59d0a0 ---- Beautiful Renovated Twin Home with tons of upgrades and excellent location! This home sits on a large corner lot and includes a deck and patio with a Big Private Fenced in Yard that is excellent for entertaining and outdoor activities! As you can see from the photos there are many nice touches and attention to detail including Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Versace Tile in Kitchen, Dining, Bath and Stairs! Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, Nice Cabinets, Beautiful Backsplash, Microwave, Dishwasher, Whirlpool Front Load Washer & Dryer, New High End LED Lighting throughout, OVER SIZED TWO CAR GARAGE AND STORAGE SHED! The bathroom is superb with large soaking tub and customized everything! This home is for rent by Renters Outlet LLC. Please schedule a showing at https://showmojo.com/7b8436b0a4/listings/mapsearch