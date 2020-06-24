12240 Urbank St North East

Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse! This 2 bedroom 3 bathroom end unit townhome will not last long! The home is in excellent condition: stainless steel appliances, tile floors, private master suite w/ jacuzzi tub, huge loft/home office, patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO Pets. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 12240 Urbank St NE Unit A Blaine MN 55449