All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 12240 Urbank St North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
12240 Urbank St North East
Last updated April 4 2019 at 11:50 PM

12240 Urbank St North East

12240 Urbank Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12240 Urbank Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
The Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse! This 2 bedroom 3 bathroom end unit townhome will not last long! The home is in excellent condition: stainless steel appliances, tile floors, private master suite w/ jacuzzi tub, huge loft/home office, patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO Pets. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 12240 Urbank St NE Unit A Blaine MN 55449

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12240 Urbank St North East have any available units?
12240 Urbank St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
Is 12240 Urbank St North East currently offering any rent specials?
12240 Urbank St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12240 Urbank St North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 12240 Urbank St North East is pet friendly.
Does 12240 Urbank St North East offer parking?
No, 12240 Urbank St North East does not offer parking.
Does 12240 Urbank St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12240 Urbank St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12240 Urbank St North East have a pool?
No, 12240 Urbank St North East does not have a pool.
Does 12240 Urbank St North East have accessible units?
No, 12240 Urbank St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 12240 Urbank St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 12240 Urbank St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12240 Urbank St North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 12240 Urbank St North East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University