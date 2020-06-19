All apartments in Blaine
12173 Waconia St North East
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

12173 Waconia St North East

12173 Waconia Street Northeast
Location

12173 Waconia Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
The Lakes

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! Gorgeous luxury 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath townhouse ready now! This townhome is over 1700 square feet with 2 car garage, in unit laundry, A/C, walk in closets, and stainless steel appliances! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash and lawn maintenance and snow removal. Dogs under 50 lbs to be considered with an additional $500 refundable pet deposit per pet!! This property is not set up for section 8. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent amount, minimum credit score of 600 and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. Upon approval, 1st month rent + $150 admin fee is due. Tenant must obtain renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12173 Waconia St North East have any available units?
12173 Waconia St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 12173 Waconia St North East have?
Some of 12173 Waconia St North East's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12173 Waconia St North East currently offering any rent specials?
12173 Waconia St North East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12173 Waconia St North East pet-friendly?
No, 12173 Waconia St North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 12173 Waconia St North East offer parking?
Yes, 12173 Waconia St North East does offer parking.
Does 12173 Waconia St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12173 Waconia St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12173 Waconia St North East have a pool?
Yes, 12173 Waconia St North East has a pool.
Does 12173 Waconia St North East have accessible units?
No, 12173 Waconia St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 12173 Waconia St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 12173 Waconia St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12173 Waconia St North East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12173 Waconia St North East has units with air conditioning.
