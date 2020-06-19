12173 Waconia St North East

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage

Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! Gorgeous luxury 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath townhouse ready now! This townhome is over 1700 square feet with 2 car garage, in unit laundry, A/C, walk in closets, and stainless steel appliances! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash and lawn maintenance and snow removal. Dogs under 50 lbs to be considered with an additional $500 refundable pet deposit per pet!! This property is not set up for section 8. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent amount, minimum credit score of 600 and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. Upon approval, 1st month rent + $150 admin fee is due. Tenant must obtain renters insurance.