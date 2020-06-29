12016 Oak Park Blvd NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Totally updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home! Refinished wood floors, tile, newer cabinets, countertops, and paint throughout the home! Separate dining room, plus master bedroom en suite bath! Huge 2 car detached garage.



Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Sorry, no pets allowed. This is a 1 year lease term.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $4,485. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.