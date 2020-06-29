All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 12016 Oak Park Blvd NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
12016 Oak Park Blvd NE
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM

12016 Oak Park Blvd NE

12016 Oak Park Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12016 Oak Park Boulevard Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home! Refinished wood floors, tile, newer cabinets, countertops, and paint throughout the home! Separate dining room, plus master bedroom en suite bath! Huge 2 car detached garage.

Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Sorry, no pets allowed. This is a 1 year lease term.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $4,485. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12016 Oak Park Blvd NE have any available units?
12016 Oak Park Blvd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
Is 12016 Oak Park Blvd NE currently offering any rent specials?
12016 Oak Park Blvd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12016 Oak Park Blvd NE pet-friendly?
No, 12016 Oak Park Blvd NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 12016 Oak Park Blvd NE offer parking?
Yes, 12016 Oak Park Blvd NE offers parking.
Does 12016 Oak Park Blvd NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12016 Oak Park Blvd NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12016 Oak Park Blvd NE have a pool?
No, 12016 Oak Park Blvd NE does not have a pool.
Does 12016 Oak Park Blvd NE have accessible units?
No, 12016 Oak Park Blvd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12016 Oak Park Blvd NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12016 Oak Park Blvd NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12016 Oak Park Blvd NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12016 Oak Park Blvd NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University