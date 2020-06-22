11818 Palisade St NE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly fireplace media room

Live large in this spacious home, where you can move in, spread out, and everyone can have a place of their own! There’s an incredible amount of living area in this home, between the grand family room, upstairs loft, and finished living room in the basement, perfect for sharing with friends and family and suitable for gatherings of any type! Create delicious meals in your roomy, eat-in kitchen, utilizing the island with barstool seating to set out food for a party or help the kids with homework on a school night in. The family room boasts a beautiful fireplace and custom built ins that allow you to proudly display your achievements, awards, and fond memories, whenever you need a pick me up. Upstairs, you will find the large loft that is great for a home office, a kid’s play area, or a peaceful reading nook, where you can relax and unwind at the end of a long day. In the basement is an additional finished living area that you can turn into a home theater, making your home the place to be to watch a long-awaited sports game, movie, or host a game night to make lifetime memories and laughs! Call us to schedule a tour and see, first-hand, how much space this home has to offer, and start planning your house-warming party tomorrow!



