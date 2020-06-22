All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 11818 Palisade St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
11818 Palisade St NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11818 Palisade St NE

11818 Palisade Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11818 Palisade Court Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
Deacon's Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Live large in this spacious home, where you can move in, spread out, and everyone can have a place of their own! There’s an incredible amount of living area in this home, between the grand family room, upstairs loft, and finished living room in the basement, perfect for sharing with friends and family and suitable for gatherings of any type! Create delicious meals in your roomy, eat-in kitchen, utilizing the island with barstool seating to set out food for a party or help the kids with homework on a school night in. The family room boasts a beautiful fireplace and custom built ins that allow you to proudly display your achievements, awards, and fond memories, whenever you need a pick me up. Upstairs, you will find the large loft that is great for a home office, a kid’s play area, or a peaceful reading nook, where you can relax and unwind at the end of a long day. In the basement is an additional finished living area that you can turn into a home theater, making your home the place to be to watch a long-awaited sports game, movie, or host a game night to make lifetime memories and laughs! Call us to schedule a tour and see, first-hand, how much space this home has to offer, and start planning your house-warming party tomorrow!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/11818-palisade-st-ne ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11818 Palisade St NE have any available units?
11818 Palisade St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 11818 Palisade St NE have?
Some of 11818 Palisade St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11818 Palisade St NE currently offering any rent specials?
11818 Palisade St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11818 Palisade St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11818 Palisade St NE is pet friendly.
Does 11818 Palisade St NE offer parking?
No, 11818 Palisade St NE does not offer parking.
Does 11818 Palisade St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11818 Palisade St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11818 Palisade St NE have a pool?
No, 11818 Palisade St NE does not have a pool.
Does 11818 Palisade St NE have accessible units?
No, 11818 Palisade St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11818 Palisade St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11818 Palisade St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11818 Palisade St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11818 Palisade St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University