All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 11772 Jefferson St North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
11772 Jefferson St North East
Last updated June 26 2019 at 4:48 PM

11772 Jefferson St North East

11772 Jefferson Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11772 Jefferson Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434
Donnays Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come view this spacious three-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home available in a family-friendly neighborhood on a corner lot in Blaine on Aug. 15! The kitchen features concrete countertops and stainless-steel appliances, while the living room boasts bamboo flooring. The property includes walking out to a large fenced-in backyard with a four-season insulated bonus space and a storage shed area! Fireplace is for decorative purposes only. The home includes an extra lower level room which may not be used for sleeping purposes but can be used as an office, craft room or storage and a large lower level family room! Security Deposit: $1,850. No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Pets are permitted with additional fees. Amenities include an attached 2-car garage, central A/C, in-unit washer and dryer, microwave, dishwasher, large back patio and fire pit and a spacious finished basement! Located in the Anoka School District. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11772 Jefferson St North East have any available units?
11772 Jefferson St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 11772 Jefferson St North East have?
Some of 11772 Jefferson St North East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11772 Jefferson St North East currently offering any rent specials?
11772 Jefferson St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11772 Jefferson St North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 11772 Jefferson St North East is pet friendly.
Does 11772 Jefferson St North East offer parking?
Yes, 11772 Jefferson St North East offers parking.
Does 11772 Jefferson St North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11772 Jefferson St North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11772 Jefferson St North East have a pool?
No, 11772 Jefferson St North East does not have a pool.
Does 11772 Jefferson St North East have accessible units?
No, 11772 Jefferson St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 11772 Jefferson St North East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11772 Jefferson St North East has units with dishwashers.
Does 11772 Jefferson St North East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11772 Jefferson St North East has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University