11772 Jefferson St North East

Come view this spacious three-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home available in a family-friendly neighborhood on a corner lot in Blaine on Aug. 15! The kitchen features concrete countertops and stainless-steel appliances, while the living room boasts bamboo flooring. The property includes walking out to a large fenced-in backyard with a four-season insulated bonus space and a storage shed area! Fireplace is for decorative purposes only. The home includes an extra lower level room which may not be used for sleeping purposes but can be used as an office, craft room or storage and a large lower level family room! Security Deposit: $1,850. No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Pets are permitted with additional fees. Amenities include an attached 2-car garage, central A/C, in-unit washer and dryer, microwave, dishwasher, large back patio and fire pit and a spacious finished basement! Located in the Anoka School District. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!