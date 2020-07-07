11730 Vermillion Street North East

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! Single Level Living: Quiet, Cozy 2BD/2BA one level end unit towhome at The Lakes in Blaine. Two beds plus Den/Two baths/Laundry ALL on same level. Large open kitchen with newer appliances. This home is in excellent condition: nice carpet, paint, patio great for entertaining family/friends, fireplace and a private master suite with large walk in closet.Trash, snow/lawn care INCLUDED in rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max: cats and small-medium dogs (no aggressive breeds). If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery. 11730 Vermillion St NE Unit A Blaine MN 55449