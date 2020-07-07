All apartments in Blaine
11730 Vermillion Street North East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11730 Vermillion Street North East

11730 Vermillion St NE · No Longer Available
Location

11730 Vermillion St NE, Blaine, MN 55449
The Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! Single Level Living: Quiet, Cozy 2BD/2BA one level end unit towhome at The Lakes in Blaine. Two beds plus Den/Two baths/Laundry ALL on same level. Large open kitchen with newer appliances. This home is in excellent condition: nice carpet, paint, patio great for entertaining family/friends, fireplace and a private master suite with large walk in closet.Trash, snow/lawn care INCLUDED in rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max: cats and small-medium dogs (no aggressive breeds). If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery. 11730 Vermillion St NE Unit A Blaine MN 55449

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11730 Vermillion Street North East have any available units?
11730 Vermillion Street North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 11730 Vermillion Street North East have?
Some of 11730 Vermillion Street North East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11730 Vermillion Street North East currently offering any rent specials?
11730 Vermillion Street North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11730 Vermillion Street North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 11730 Vermillion Street North East is pet friendly.
Does 11730 Vermillion Street North East offer parking?
No, 11730 Vermillion Street North East does not offer parking.
Does 11730 Vermillion Street North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11730 Vermillion Street North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11730 Vermillion Street North East have a pool?
No, 11730 Vermillion Street North East does not have a pool.
Does 11730 Vermillion Street North East have accessible units?
No, 11730 Vermillion Street North East does not have accessible units.
Does 11730 Vermillion Street North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 11730 Vermillion Street North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11730 Vermillion Street North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 11730 Vermillion Street North East does not have units with air conditioning.

